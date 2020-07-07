‘Call Me By Your Name’ Director Comes To TV With New Drama ‘We Are Who We Are’

Luca Guadagnino is bringing his unique style to television.

On Tuesday, HBO previewed the new limited series “We Are Who We Are” from the “Call Me By Your Name” director.

The series stars Jack Dylan Grazer and Jordan Kristine Seamón in the story of “two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy, the series explores friendship, first-love, identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager – a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy.”

Chloë Sevigny, Alice Braga, Kid Cudi and Faith Alabi also star.

Guadagnino directed all eight episodes and co-wrote them with Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manier.

“We Are Who We Are” premieres in September.