Prince William And Prince Harry Split Princess Diana’s Memorial Fund Between Each Of Their Charities

Prince William and Prince Harry are taking another step in their royal split.

In a new report from People magazine, the brothers have divided the remaining proceeds of the fund set up in the memory of their late mother Princess Diana between their own, separate charitable efforts.

RELATED: Prince Harry Gives A Glimpse Of Tyler Perry’s Stunning L.A. Home, Where He And Meghan Markle Have Been Staying, During The Pandemic

Since the royals kickstarted their Royal Foundation, the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund had been paid to their foundation. But after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from royal life, and began their own charity, Archewell, William and Harry will split any other proceeds.

The Royal Foundation will remain with William and his wife Kate Middleton.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Join Video Call To Discuss Equal Rights, Black Lives Matter Movement: ‘Change Is Happening’

The Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund was originally set up in the wake of her 1997 death. As The Guardian reports, the fund is no longer actively fundraising, but does occasionally receive some legacies and donations – Harry and William decided together where the money will go.

According to its annual report, the Royal Foundation received around $27,000 from the Diana Fund. Harry has requested his half go to his HIV/AIDS charity Sentebale while he and Meghan finalize plans surrounding Archewell.