Jim Gaffigan Is ‘The Pale Tourist’ In Amazon Prime Video Stand-Up Trailer

Jim Gaffigan is jacked in the artwork for Amazon Prime Video’s “Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist”.

Amazon Prime Video has just released the official trailer for Gaffigan’s new two-part stand-up comedy special.

The new trailer drops on the heels of his successful world stand-up tour. “The Pale Tourist” was filmed in Ontario and Barcelona.

Gaffigan met people, ate food and learned about the history of each country he visited as part of his worldwide tour.

“Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist” premieres July 24 on Amazon Prime Video.