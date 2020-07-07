‘Love On The Spectrum’ Explores The Dating Lives Of People With Autism

The dating show is getting a unique new twist.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the new docuseries “Love On The Spectrum”, which follows a group of young adults with autism as they navigate the tricky world of romance.

“What is the most important thing in life? Many people would answer: LOVE. There is a common misconception that people on the autism spectrum are not interested in relationships or romance. From my experience, this simply isn’t true,” said director Cian O’Cleary to Entertainment Weekly in a statement.

“In making television series about disability over the years, I have spoken to many young adults on the autism spectrum as well as families, job coaches, psychologists, and autism organizations,” O’Cleary added. “One thing really stood out for me: So many people on the spectrum were wanting to find love, but many had never even been on a date in their lives. When you speak to a large number of people whose main desire in life is to have a partner, and they haven’t even been on a date, something isn’t right.”

The series features seven singles going on first dates while getting help from family and experts on modern dating.

Also featured are successful couples Ruth and Thomas, and Jimmy and Sharnae, who give inspiration to others with their stories.

“As a storyteller I felt we had an opportunity to explore this issue by shining a light on the struggles many people on the spectrum face in seeking out meaningful relationships,” O’Cleary said. “I hope this series will start conversations, help bring about understanding and acceptance, and ultimately inspire people with autism, their families and society at large to find ways to help people on the spectrum find love.”