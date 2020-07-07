‘Bachelor’ Alum LaNease Adams Says She Turned To Pills, Became Depressed Following ‘Racist Backlash’ She Received From Alex Michel’s Season

The most recent episode of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!” took rose lovers on a journey through the franchise’s first-ever season of “The Bachelor”, with Alex Michel as its leading man.

However, alum LaNease Adams still hasn’t forgotten about the poor treatment she received on and off the show nearly 20 years ago.

In a new essay penned for Women’s Health, Adams candidly opened up about her experience on the reality dating series.

Although she was eliminated during week three, the then-23-year-old revealed that she faced severe racist backlash that led to depression and even hospitalization.

“I had already dated outside of my race a lot, so I didn’t have any reservations about dating a white guy. No one really seemed to think there was anything wrong with that here in Los Angeles, so I didn’t expect any backlash for dating someone white on a reality TV show,” she started off the essay.

Adams continued: “At 23, I kind of thought I understood life. But once the show happened, I no longer understood anything. I didn’t understand myself. I couldn’t trust people—and, as someone who always looked outside for validation, that realization hit me hard.”

Adams also recalled a moment where she found a photo of herself kissing Michel on a white supremacist website “with terrible comments written about how disgusting it was to have people of two different races kissing on the show.”

“I will never forget the feeling of finding my photograph on that website,” she expressed. “It was shocking to know that white supremacists even knew who I was—that was really scary. I felt helpless, and I didn’t know what I could do to get that photograph removed from that website. There were also blogs saying stuff like, ‘Who does this Black girl think she is dating ‘The Bachelor’?'”

After also experiencing backlash from the Black community for dating a white man, combined with the overwhelming sense of rejection from Michel, Adams says she ended up going into a deep depression where she started self-medicating and starving herself.

“Laying in the hospital, I thought, ‘You put your trust and your faith into everyone else. And now, look, you’re here by yourself—about to die, basically,'” she emotionally revealed.

“Looking back, I think the racist backlash I experienced was also compounded by the fact that my dad died when I was just one. I guess I was already sort of a wounded soul in a sense. I always looked outward for acceptance. I didn’t really have self-confidence.”

However, after a week-long stay in the hospital and many visits with her therapist, Adams found her confidence again.

“That’s a part of life ‘The Bachelor’ taught me: You can’t live your life expecting everyone is going to like you. I realized that if some people don’t like me because I’m Black—or even if someone doesn’t like that I wore glitter eyeshadow (which, yes, really happened)—that’s not my problem,” she said.

As for future Black “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants? Adams hopes that they never have to experience what she went through all those years ago.

“I hope it’s not as tough on them as it was on me,” the reality star said.

Check out her full essay with Women’s Health here.