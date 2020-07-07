Jamie Foxx Blasts Kanye’s Presidential Bid: ‘Ain’t Got Time For The Bulls**t!’

There has been varying response to Kanye West’s announcement on the weekend that he’s planning to run for president in the upcoming 2020 U.S. election in November.

One celebrity who’s opposed to West’s run is NBA star Stephen Jackson, who reposted a tweet from DJ Hed warning American voters on the dangers of electing celebrities who’ve never held public office. “If you wouldn’t hire a plumber to work on the electrical wiring in your house why would you vote this way?” he wrote.

In his repost, Jackson reminds his followers of West’s close relationship with the current occupant of the White House by writing, “Kanye Trump,” adding “#ivehadenough of the clown s**t.”

Jamie Foxx offered his pithy response in a comment to Jackson’s post.

“Gottdamn right!!!” Foxx replied. “Ain’t got time for the bulls**t!!!”

West announced his alleged presidential bid on the Fourth of July, writing, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.”