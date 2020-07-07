Billie Eilish’s Obsession With Justin Bieber Almost Got Her Sent To Therapy, According To Mama Eilish

Billie Eilish is looking back on her Justin Bieber-obsessed days.

The singer joined her mom Maggie and dad Patrick on her Apple Music show “Me & Dad Radio” and relived her obsession with the Canadian heartthrob.

Billie Eilish's mom stops by 'me & dad radio' to share her favorite songs from Billie's childhood, including tracks by Justin Bieber, Melody Gardot, and more.Listen: apple.co/Billie-Radio Posted by Beats 1 on Friday, July 3, 2020

“Driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing,” Maggie said about Bieber’s smash hit “As Long As You Love Me”. “It was either Marina and the Diamonds or this, sobbing. Not just this, it was all of Justin Bieber… Any Justin Bieber song, but I just happen to remember this one really well, and the video, and Billie talking to me about it, and being excited that it was coming out and just crying and crying. Everyone knows the whole Billie-Justin Bieber thing, but this song was a big part of it.”

“I would watch the music video for this song and just sob,” Billie added.

But Billie’s constant crying caused her parents to consider therapy for their daughter.

“I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber,” Maggie revealed.

Eilish has been very vocal about her love of Bieber, even gushing about him on Instagram and during her “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden.