HBO Max Greenlights Animated ‘Young Love’ Series, Based On Oscar-Winning Short ‘Hair Love’

HBO Max is breathing new life in an acclaimed short film with a sweetly powerful message.

On Tuesday, the streaming service announced it was ordering a 12-episode season of animated series “Young Love”, based on the characters in Oscar-winning animated short “Hair Love”, created by Matthew A. Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation.

“Hair Love” focuses on the relationship between an African-American father and his daughter Zuri as he embarks on a daunting task — to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

The new series will explore the day-to-day adventures of the characters introduced in the short, millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky, as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues and multi-generational dynamics.

“’Hair Love’ struck a chord that is still resonating deeply with audiences of all ages. Matthew and Sony Animation’s creative voices are a welcomed addition to the HBO Max family and we can’t wait to bring this joyous story to the world,” said HBO Max’s Billy Wee in the announcement.

“I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film ‘Hair Love’ as an animated series,” said Cherry. “Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get ‘Young Love’ out to the world.”

Added Karen Rupert Toliver of Sony Pictures Animation, “It’s a privilege to continue our partnership with Matthew Cherry, who has a gift for tapping into meaningful stories that touch our hearts. I personally can’t wait to collectively laugh and cry with the Young family.”