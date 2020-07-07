Adam Sandler Netflix Movie To Shoot For 1 Day In L.A. As COVID-19 Surges In California

An upcoming Adam Sandler movie for Netflix will be resuming production in Los Angeles on the weekend — but just for a single day.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, pick-up shots are scheduled in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 11 for Sandler’s “Hubie Halloween”.

Plans to safely resume film and television production in L.A. over the summer have been complicated by the returning surge of the coronavirus in Los Angeles.

An “insider” tells THR that the majority of the movie had already been filmed last summer, with shooting nearly wrapped up when the COVID-19 pandemic forced film and TV production to shutter.

The insider says the shoot will be done by a “small production team,” all of whom were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, and are quarantining for the remainder of the week until the shoot on Saturday.

In “Hubie Halloween”, Sandler stars as the titular Hubie, with other stars in the film including Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O’Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace and Blake Clark.

“Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike,” reads Netflix’s synopsis. “But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.”