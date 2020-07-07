Diane Keaton Tries On All Her Hats In Instagram Tutorial On How To Hide Quarantine Hair

Diane Keaton is giving Instagram followers a peek into her collection of hats.

In the clip shared Tuesday, the actress, 74, shared a tutorial on how to hide quarantine hair behind a chic hat, a look Keaton is known for.

“It’s pathetic. I want it erased,” she says of her locks, which have grown out since the new coronavirus outbreak started back in March.

Walking into a table full of hats, Keaton began trying on all the different styles.

Picking up a “very wide-brimmed black hat,” she explains, “Now see this? How about that. Now say I’m in a suit and I have a shapely figure, and now I’ve got this hat that highlights the hideous face.”

Moving on, Keaton shared a summer option, an “airy and breezy and summer-esque” white hat, because “sometimes when your husband comes in, you might want to surprise him with a hat. Maybe he likes you like that. You could kiss a little and maybe take it a little further. Hats are worth it!”

Take a look at all the hats in Keaton’s haberdashery above.