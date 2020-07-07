Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Selfie With Brother Rob

Khloé and Rob Kardashian are together again.

After a long hiatus from social media, and “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance in sister Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram selfie from the Fourth of July.

Khloé’s best friend Malika Haqq also made an appearance.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Responds To Tristan Thompson Relationship Rumours

“💙💙💙” Khloé captioned the black-and-white shot.

Khloé, Rob, mom Kris Jenner and eldest sister Kourtney also partied on July 4 at Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson’s house.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Posts About Loyalty And Love As She Remains ‘Cautious’ With Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were reportedly not at the celebration with the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Rob previously made another appearance on social media recently, joining his fam while celebrating Khloé’s 36th birthday last week.