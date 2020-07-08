Canadians Are Invited To Film Themselves For Documentary ‘Life In A Day 2020’

A decade ago, executive producers Ridley Scott and Kai Hsuing teamed up with director Kevin Macdonald to document a single day in the life of Planet Earth — as filmed by some of its billions of inhabitants.

Exactly 10 years after the original documentary “Life In A Day,” people throughout the world are once again invited to film themselves for a new YouTube Original feature-length documentary that tells the story of a single day on Earth.

“Selected footage sourced from participants will be woven together in this documentary to tell the story of an ordinary day during these extraordinary times,” notes a press release for the project, with “Life In A Day 2020” set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and on YouTube in 2021.

“Following the success of the 2010 documentary, this is an important moment to revisit this inventive film concept with Ridley and Kevin,” said Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube. “This project truly demonstrates the uniqueness of YouTube by showcasing the power of the human experience told through the eyes and cameras of individuals around the world.”

“Making the first ‘Life In A Day’ was one of the most joyful and eye-opening experiences of my life. Contributors were generous enough to share often quite intimate moments from their lives as part of a huge, life-affirming, film-making experiment,” added director Kevin Macdonald. “I am thrilled, ten years later, that we are making ‘Life In A Day 2020.’ In that time, how have we changed? How has our relationship to filming ourselves changed? And at this extraordinary turning point in history what are we hoping for in our future?”

All footage must be filmed on July 25th only; participants will then have until Aug. 2 to upload their content to be considered for the final film, when a 30-person team of multilingual reviewers stationed around the world will begin reviewing and translating the submitted videos.

The original “Life In A Day” documentary was filmed in July 2010 to mark YouTube’s fifth birthday, drew 80,000 submissions, and has been viewed more than 16 million times.

Submissions are open from July 25 to August 2, with Canadians invited to submit their footage at lifeinaday.youtube.