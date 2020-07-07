Bad Bunny Talks Sexuality And Being Free To Love Whoever You Want In ‘Playboy’ Cover Story

Bad Bunny is an ally to all. The 26-year-old Puerto Rican reggaetonero talks about the importance of loving whoever you want to love, and making sure he stands up for others who don’t have a voice.

“Right now, I am in a position where I feel so free,” Bad Bunny, who stars in two digital Playboy covers, tells the publication in a new interview. The artist makes history as the first man, aside from Hugh Hefner, to appear on a Playboy cover.

Bad Bunny is known for challenging the status quo by questioning the toxic masculinity that’s often ingrained in the Latinx culture, with his inclusive music videos, denouncing homophobia on his social media platforms and standing up for the marginalized. His music video for “Ignorantes” with Sech features LGBTQ relationships, while his “Yo Perreo Sola” visual sees him dressing in drag. The video also conveys a very powerful message — if a woman wants to dance alone at a club, that’s her given right.

“I think that sex is a giant world, and everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities,” Bad Bunny tells Playboy. “In the end, we are human beings. Everybody feels, everybody falls in love with whoever they’re meant to.”