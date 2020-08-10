‘Tron 3’ In The Works With ‘Lion’ Director Garth Davis And Jared Leto Attached

Fans of “Tron” have reason to celebrate, with reports that a third film in the Disney franchise is in the works.

Deadline reports that Disney is going ahead with a new “Tron” sequel with Jared Leto to star and “Lion” director Garth Davis to helm the film.

Previously, “Tron: Legacy” director Joseph Kosinski had been rumoured to return.

The most recent draft of the script has reportedly been written by Jesse Wigutow, with Leto also serving as a co-producer.

Disney fan site The Dis Insider reported in July that Disney has plans for a “Tron” TV series for the Disney+ streaming service have been axed, with a new plan in place: to produce a third big-screen feature, with Leto rumoured to be attached as star.

“A couple of months back, our trusted source informed us that a Tron reboot with Jared Leto is still in the works with a director search underway,” reported the site. “We have heard multiple directors in the mix but nothing we can confirm as of yet.”

Adding to the intrigue, Disney executive Mitchell Leib was interviewed by the “Light The Fuse” podcast, claiming that the company had been “looking at making a sequel to ‘Tron’ now, we’re looking at ‘Tron 3’. And we’ve got a great script, I mean a really phenomenal script that we’re very excited about. Whereas the timing wasn’t right to have done it years ago, I think we feel like the timing is right now, and I feel like we’ve learned a lot of lessons from that last movie.”

Leib added that the “first thing to do is to try and bring Daft Punk and would they want to. And the answer is they’re always open to anything and everything, but you gotta take it as it comes and see what the circumstances are. We don’t even know who would be directing it, I mean we’re hopeful Joe Kosinski would come back and do another one.”

He added: “A lot of things gotta fall into the right places but certainly there’s an open-mindedness to it.”

The DR Movie News Twitter account took the info and ran with it, claiming that “Disney confirms that ‘Tron 3’ is officially in development.”

As of yet, there has been no confirmation from Disney that “Tron 3” is a go nor that Leto will be its star.