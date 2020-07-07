Jude Law In Talks To Play Captain Hook In Disney’s ‘Peter Pan’ Live-Action Remake

Jude Law will be setting sail in Neverland, with Variety reporting that the star of “The New Pope” is in discussions to portray Disney villain Captain Hook in the studio’s upcoming live-action “Peter Pan” remake, “Peter Pan & Wendy”.

According to the the report, the new movie will be directed by David Lowery (“Pete’s Dragon”), who co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks.

As Variety points out, “Disney’s 1953 animated classic is still the most successful adaptation of the J.M. Barrie novel about Peter Pan, the boy who wouldn’t age and the children whom he whisks away to the magical world of Neverland.”

If the deal goes through, Law would be the latest actor to play the iconic buccaneer, portrayed in live-action “Peter Pan”-inspired films by the likes of Hugh Jackman, Jason Isaacs and Dustin Hoffman — and let’s not forget Christopher Walken in NBC’s live version of the Broadway musical “Peter Pan”.

Sources indicate that “Peter Pan & Wendy” will likely be saved for a big-screen release, and not for the Disney+ streaming service.