Bubba Wallace Takes Swipe At Donald Trump On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Following That Twitter Attack

Bubba Wallace spoke about that Donald Trump tweet during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Wallace chatted to guest host Anthony Anderson about the noose that was found in his garage at the Talladega Superspeedway last month.

Anderson then mentioned Trump’s recent tweet, in which he wrongly accused Wallace of perpetrating a “hoax.”

Trump posted Monday:

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

Wallace then told Anderson: “When I first read it, I was like, ‘There’s just so much more things going on in the world that I feel like he should be worried about.'”

He then noted that the facts of the incident had “been there on the table” for two weeks: “To be late to the party is one thing, to be wrong on the factual information is another.”

Wallace insisted Trump did get the part right about him having the support of NASCAR drivers and officials, though.

The race car driver previously slammed the president in a letter addressed to “the next generation and little ones following my foot steps.”

“Even when it’s HATE from the POTUS… Love Wins,” Wallace wrote in part.

Read the entire statement below: