Zack Snyder Promises ‘No Compromise’ In His ‘Justice League’ Director’s Cut

The Snyder Cut will be “no holds barred”.

Over the weekend, Zac Snyder answered fan questions about his forthcoming director’s cut of “Justice League” on the social media site Vero.

RELATED: Henry Cavill Says It Is ‘Really Important’ To Release ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut: ‘I’m Excited’

Among the biggest questions was how many compromises he would be making with the new cut of the film compared to the original 2017 cut.

Holy shit!!!! Zack just confirmed Zack Snyder's justice league is a 100% No compromise vision. Boys and girls we on fire! pic.twitter.com/JYwdb6wyHr — Bruised Wayne (@bruisedwayne69) July 4, 2020

Referring to the 2017 cut, Snyder described it as “all compromise,” and his new cut as “no compromise.”

The Twitter account DR Movie News also shared other revelations from the Q&A: The film will use the original design intended for Steppenwolf, a score by Junkie XL, a cameo from Kevin Costner as Superman’s Earth father Jonathan Kent and more.

What Zack Snyder has confirmed about ‘Justice League’ (2021) today: • Original Steppenwolf Design

• Junkie XL’s score

• More Knightmare Sequences (Darkseid with Evil Superman)

• They are “deep” in VFX work

• Kevin Costner to cameo

• New Tease coming BEFORE #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/ofhnMJ9evR — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) July 4, 2020

Snyder also promised a new teaser for the film to be released before the DC FanDome live event being held on August 21.

RELATED: First Look At ‘Snyder Cut’ Of ‘Justice League’ Teases Villainous God Darkseid

The original 2017 film was plagued with difficulties, including Snyder’s departure during production due to personal tragedy. The film was completed by “Avengers” writer-director Joss Whedon, with many fans feeling the final product did not represent the vision Snyder had been building through his run of DC movies, including “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman”.

After years of speculation and fan campaigns, the so-called Snyder Cut of “Justice League” was officially announced in June for a 2021 release on HBO Max.