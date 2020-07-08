Bella Hadid Fires Back At Instagram For Removing Photo Of Her Dad’s Passport Showing Palestine As His Place Of Birth

Bella Hadid will not let her family history be erased.

On Tuesday, the model shared a photo of her father Mohamed Hadid’s passport on her Instagram Story, showing his place of birth listed as Palestine, with the caption, “I am proud to be Palestinian.”

Bella Hadid/Instagram

She added, “Everyone should post where their mother and fathers were born today! Remind them how proud you are of where you come from!”

Soon after, though, Hadid shared another post in her story showing that Instagram had taken down the photo of the passport, citing violation of their terms.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

“A message to me from @instagram,” she wrote on a screenshot of the takedown notice.

“Instagram removed my story that only said ‘My baba and his birthplace of Palestine’ with a photo of his American passport,” she said. “@instagram exactly what part of me being proud of my fathers birth place of Palestine is ‘bullying, harassment, graphic, or sexual nudity’?”

Hadid added, “Are we not allowed to be Palestinian on Instagram? This, to me, is bullying.”

Finally, she said, “You can’t erase history by silencing people. It doesn’t work like that.”

Afterward, Hadid shared the passport post on her Instagram Story again, where it remains.