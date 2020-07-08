Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie In A Much Better Place After Going To ‘A Lot Of Family Therapy’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are finally in a good place following their shock split and custody battle, it’s been reported.

The pair announced their divorce in 2016 after marrying in 2014. They were together for 12 years and share sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Knox, 11, as well as daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 11.

Despite the tumultuous nature of their relationship, they’re reportedly now able to amicably co-parent after “a lot of family therapy.”

Pitt was seen leaving Jolie’s home on his motorcycle last month.

A source told People, “They definitely needed help figuring out all the child-custody issues and how Brad could be a dad again.

“Since the kids are older now, they are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie.”

The insider added, “It’s taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point.

“The younger kids go back and forth between their houses, and Brad loves spending as much time with them as possible. He seems much happier.”

Pitt and Jolie first met in 2005 when they both starred in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”.

An insider told ET last month: “Brad and Angelina have come a very long way and they’re finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids. They have no plans to reconcile and any communication between them is regarding their children’s needs and future.”