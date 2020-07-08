Blake Shelton Announces One-Night Drive-In Concert With Gwen Stefani & Trace Adkins

Blake Shelton is heading to the drive-in.

Following the overwhelming fan response to “Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience”, Shelton has just announced a drive-in concert series with the same production company Encore Live.

The country superstar will take the stage on July 25, featuring special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” says Shelton in a statement. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like ‘Austin’, newer songs like ‘God’s Country’ and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

Along with Shelton’s solo hits, he’s expected to perform his decade-old duet “Hillbilly Bone” with Adkins, along with the romantic “Nobody But You” with Stefani.

Fans can watch the concert at drive-ins across the U.S. and Canada for $114.99 per vehicle.

Tickets go on sale July 14. For more information on presenting venues, fans can visit encorenights.com or call your local theatre.