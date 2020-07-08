Idris Elba Teases ‘Luther’ Movie: ‘We Are This Close’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Idris Elba. Photo: BBC
Idris Elba may return to the world of “Luther”.

Elba teased a “Luther” movie while promoting his new show “The Long Run” during a Zoom event.

“There isn’t a real formal plan for ‘Luther’ at the moment,” Elba said, according to Sky News. “I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see ‘Luther’ come back as a film,” he added. “And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of ‘Luther’.”

“Luther” originally ran for five seasons on BBC One between May 2010 and January 2019. He starred in the show alongside Ruth Wilson.

