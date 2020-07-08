Meghan Markle To Speak At Gender Equality Event Alongside Michelle Obama, Priyanka Chopra & More

By Becca Longmire.

Credit: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File/CPImages
Meghan Markle will be one of the guest speakers at an upcoming gender equality event.

The Girl Up Global Leadership Summit will be held July 13-15 and will see Meghan deliver a special message alongside Michelle Obama and Priyanka Chopra.

Girl Up describes itself as “a movement to advance girls’ skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders.”

The organization posted on Twitter:

2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, feminist commentator and women’s rights activist Liz Plank, and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg will also be among the special guests.

Meghan fans will know she has a close friendship with Chopra, who attended her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex has also met Obama before, interviewing the former first lady as guest editor of the September 2019 issue of British Vogue.

