Meghan Markle To Speak At Gender Equality Event Alongside Michelle Obama, Priyanka Chopra & More

Meghan Markle will be one of the guest speakers at an upcoming gender equality event.

The Girl Up Global Leadership Summit will be held July 13-15 and will see Meghan deliver a special message alongside Michelle Obama and Priyanka Chopra.

Girl Up describes itself as “a movement to advance girls’ skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders.”

The organization posted on Twitter:

The present is female! 💫 But don’t take our word for it. Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex’s advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at the 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15! Register 🎟: https://t.co/YZT6jBf6Uc #GirlsLead20 — Girl Up (@GirlUp) July 7, 2020

2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, feminist commentator and women’s rights activist Liz Plank, and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg will also be among the special guests.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Join Video Call To Discuss Equal Rights, Black Lives Matter Movement: ‘Change Is Happening’

EXCITING SPEAKERS for the biggest Summit which is going virtual this year! Former U.S. First Lady @MichelleObama and many other global leaders will address to all the girls who will be part of #GlobalLeadershipSummit2020#GirlsLead20 @GirlUp https://t.co/11o3WEYhmt pic.twitter.com/ud2X9gl0Q7 — MillenniumFoundation (@MFKosovo) July 7, 2020

Round of applause 👏 @priyankachopra is joining us at the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit! Get tickets for July 13-15 & head over to our Instagram stories to submit your questions for a Q&A session with Priyanka 💖 ➡️ https://t.co/YZT6jAXw2E #GirlsLead20 — Girl Up (@GirlUp) July 6, 2020

Meghan fans will know she has a close friendship with Chopra, who attended her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Confirm Sussex Royal Brand Is No More

The Duchess of Sussex has also met Obama before, interviewing the former first lady as guest editor of the September 2019 issue of British Vogue.