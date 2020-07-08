A Gorilla Paints His Way To Freedom In Disney’s ‘The One And Only Ivan’

Animals dream of being in the wild.

On Wednesday, Disney+ dropped the trailer for the new film “The One and Only Ivan”, about a very special gorilla.

Based on the novel by K.A. Applegate, and inspired by a true story, the film follows the journey of Ivan, a 400-pound gorilla living in captivity, performing in a circus act at a suburban mall.

With the help of his friends, Stella the elephant and Bob the dog, Ivan develops an ability to paint the most extraordinary paintings.

The talent wows audiences, and also builds a movement to free Ivan back into the wild where he can be with his family again.

Sam Rockwell lends his voice to Ivan, with Angelina Jolie voicing Stella, Danny DeVito as Bob, Helen Mirren as Snickers the poodle and Brooklynn Prince as Ruby.

Bryan Cranston stars as the mall owner.

“The One and Only Ivan” hits Disney+ on August 14.