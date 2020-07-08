Kelly Clarkson Turns Back The Clock With Whitney Houston ‘How Will I Know’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson is covering the legendary Whitney Houston in the latest edition of “Kellyoke”.

The ’80s vibe of Clarkson’s “How Will I Know” immediately hits you in the face. “Wooh!” Clarkson sings as little animated hearts flutter across the screen. A special shout-out is required to the keytar player accompanying Clarkson.

“Fun fact: This was Kelly’s first-ever audition song!” the YouTube video’s description notes.

Clarkson has also covered the Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”, Trisha Yearwood’s “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”, and H.E.R.’s “Focus” among many others since going virtual.