Drew Barrymore Photographs Herself For ‘InStyle’ Cover, Talks Raising Two Daughters During Pandemic

Drew Barrymore did her own hair and makeup and set up a tripod to capture a photo of herself for the cover of the “Badass Women” issue of InStyle magazine.

Opening up about raising her two daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, during the pandemic, Barrymore, 45, says she combats feeling overwhelmed with self-care rituals.

“I eat really clean and healthy, and I do an hour of Pilates at least four days a week. I have to work so hard at not being the size of a bus. And it’s OK. That is just my journey. That is my karma. I don’t know, maybe I was thin and mean in a past life,” she quips.

“Other than that, between homeschooling and working, I felt very overwhelmed at first — and I hate feeling overwhelmed,” the actress admits. “It was weird to be a mom and a teacher and a provider and a friend. I felt sad for a while that I was all I could offer my children. Then I realized that I had to get out from under it. I have so much empathy and patience for everyone but myself, it’s sick.”

For Barrymore, the current social and political protests sweeping the U.S. and beyond isn’t about negativity, it’s about positive change.

“That’s why, to me, what’s happening now in the world does not feel negative; it feels overdue,” she explains. “People will have different opinions about how to proceed, and based on history, there is nothing everyone in the world will agree on. But it seems like there is a collective consciousness right now — an American and global awakening. And I am a student. I’ll be learning until the end of time.”

Barrymore says she’s using this time to learn from others while still speaking her mind.

“When things are so important and high-stakes, such as this time in the world, you wonder how to find your voice,” she says. “I write and speak as if no one is reading or listening. That doesn’t mean I don’t care what people think; I am a human welcome mat.”

Barrymore’s full interview can be found in the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download July 17.