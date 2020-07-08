D.L. Hughley Talks COVID Diagnosis And Onstage Collapse With ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Anthony Anderson

D.L. Hughley is back and feeling all right.

On Tuesday night, the comedian appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, talking to guest host Anthony Anderson about his recent onstage collapse and his subsequent diagnosis with COVID-19.

RELATED: D.L. Hughley Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Collapsing Onstage During Standup Comedy Performance

“I’d been dehydrated,” Hughley recalled. “I knew I was burning the candle at both ends and I knew I was running a little low. So, I wasn’t really shocked when I passed out. I was shocked when I got to the hospital.”

He continued, “If you go to the hospital for anything nowadays, you’re gonna get a COVID test. So, they told me I was dehydrated, they told me that my electrolytes were low. They wanted to run some other tests. ‘Oh! And you got COVID.’ I’m like, ‘What?!'”

RELATED: Prince Royce Reveals That He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Hughley noted that he didn’t suffer from the common symptoms of COVID-19.

“I didn’t have the cough, I didn’t have the fever, I didn’t have the shortness of breath, I didn’t have the loss of taste. What I had was passing the hell out. That’s what I had,” he said.

Anderson added, “Getting COVID-19 under control starts with us. We have to take responsibility. We have to do our part.”