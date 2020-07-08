The Hargreeves Face A New Threat In ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Trailer

The Hargreeves are back together in the sophomore season trailer for Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy”.

Ellen Page, Tom Hopper and the rest of the super-powered family find themselves scattered through time following the events of season 1. There are no breaks for the Hargreeves as they face yet another apocalypse, this time in 1960s Dallas, Texas.

Netflix’s superhero drama also stars Mary J. Blige, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, and Cameron Britton.

“The Umbrella Academy” season 2 premieres July 31. The series is based on the comic book series of the same name from author Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá.