Tom Felton, Jason Isaacs, Helen McCrory Have A Malfoy Family Reunion For ‘Harry Potter At Home’ Reading

It’s a Malfoy family reunion!

The Slytherin vibes were strong as actors Tom Felton, Jason Isaacs, and Helen McCrory reunited to read chapter 14 of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone as part of the “Harry Potter At Home” hub online and on Spotify.

The actors, who played Draco, Lucius, and Narcissa Malfoy in the film franchise, joined in on the virtual video reading of the book chapter, with Felton kicking things off with a joke before introducing his “parents”.

We have a Malfoy family reunion for Chapter Fourteen! @JasonsFolly, @TomFelton AND Helen McCrory read 'Norbert the Norwegian Ridgeback'. #HarryPotterAtHome Watch now: https://t.co/i1PbjDVTve pic.twitter.com/weCE3eYl0K — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) July 8, 2020

RELATED: Daniel Radcliffe Says It’s ‘Super Weird’ That ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Rupert Grint Is Now Old Enough To Have A Kid

“Hello my name is Emma Watson, I play Hagrid in the ‘Harry Potter’ films and I’m here to read Chapter 14 of ‘Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone’ or ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ depending on where you are,” he says.

Teasing the appearance of Isaacs and McCrory, Felton jokes, “I’ve also been assured I get the backing of dad and mum.”

McCrory joked that she “was wearing a big wig” in the movies to play Narcissa. Isaacs even brought along a special prop for the reading: Lucius Malfoy’s snake-head cane.

RELATED: Daniel Radcliffe Reads ‘Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone’ As Part Of Celeb-Filled ‘Harry Potter At Home’

“But I haven’t come alone. I brought my little friend, he’s a big fan,” he says, showing off the prop.

The trio are the latest franchise stars to participate in a “Harry Potter At Home” reading, with Daniel Radcliffe, Imelda Staunton, David Tennant, and Matthew Lewis reading previous chapters. “Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them” star Eddie Redmayne and “Harry Potter And The Cursed Child”‘s Helen Lewis also joined in, as well as celebs David Beckham, Hugh Bonneville, Whoopi Goldberg, and Stephen Fry.