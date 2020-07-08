Jennifer Lopez Shares 20-Year-Old Interview Calling For More Diversity On Screen

Jennifer Lopez has been supporting equal opportunity for decades.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the “Out of Sight” star shared a clip from an interview she did over 20 years ago.

Can’t believe this interview was over 20 years ago and still stands true today…. We’re all human… and that’s that. #EqualOpportunity 🌍✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/ovtx3Zp7DY — jlo (@JLo) July 8, 2020

“I want to do stories about humans,” she says in the clip. “We’re here in America. In this room alone there’s so many different cultures and people.”

Lopez continues, addressing the interviewer, “Now, why wouldn’t they cast you as the director or the interviewer because you were Asian? That’s ridiculous. ‘We need this person, because he’s the lead of the movie, to be something else…’ It could be me and you.”

In recent weeks, Lopez has been a vocal supporter on social media of the Black Lives Matter movement.