Demi Moore To Star In ‘Erotic’ New Podcast ‘Dirty Diana’

Demi Moore is making the move into audio erotica and is set to star in the upcoming scripted drama series, “Dirty Diana”.

The actress will executive-produce, as well as star, in the scripted drama podcast “Dirty Diana”. The series will consist of six 30-minute episodes, Variety reports, the first of which will premiere on Monday, July 13, on various platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

The series, which was produced during quarantine and recorded over Zoom videoconferencing meetings, “tells the story of a dying marriage and how two partners find their way back each other through perseverance, connection and sex.”

Director Shana Feste said, “I wanted to create a show about a marriage that felt genuine and compelling and so erotic it made you want to have sex with your partner after listening to it.

“‘Dirty Diana’ gave me the opportunity to work with some incredible actors, including the amazing and sexy Demi Moore, who brought my characters alive and gave them a sensuality and sexuality that was palpable.”

Moore, who was based in Idaho for a lot of the show’s recording, stars alongside Claes Bang, Betsy Brandt, Mackenzie Davis, Carmen Ejogo, and Max Greenfield.

Gwendoline Christie, Chris Diamontopoulus, Lena Dunham, Melanie Griffith, Ava Grey, Andrea Riseborough, Rosa Salazar, Lili Taylor, and Lesley Ann Warren also make cameos.