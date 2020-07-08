Novak Djokovic Believes He Is A Victim Of A ‘Witch Hunt’ Over COVID-19 Outbreak

Novak Djokovic is pissed about how his name has been dragged in the media after a COVID-19 outbreak at his recent tennis tournament.

Djokovic organized tennis events in Croatia and Serbia with very little social-distancing protocols in place. Not only was he photographed playing sports without wearing a mask, but he was also spotted in a crowded nightclub. Djokovic and his wife later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I can only see criticism lately and much of it is malicious,” Djokovic told the Serbian newspaper, Sportski Zurnal, per TMZ. “It’s obviously more than just criticism — it’s like an agenda and a witch-hunt are on. Someone has to take the fall, a big name.”

“I still haven’t decided whether I will play in the U.S. Open — the upsurge in registered COVID-19 cases in the United States and New York, in particular, are not playing into the event’s hands,” he added.

Djokovic insists he has “learned his lesson” but insists his “intention was pure.”

“My intention was pure, I was whole-heartedly committed to organizing a humanitarian event to help players and tennis federations in the [Balkan] region,” Djokovic insisted. “We complied with all the laws and regulations. But we’ve learned our lessons and some things could have probably been done in a different way.”