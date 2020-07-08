‘The Boys’ Didn’t Start The Fire In New NSFW Season 2 Trailer

The didn’t light it, but they’re trying to fight it.

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video dropped the NSFW first trailer for “The Boys” season 2, and from the looks of it, fans can expect plenty more violence, laughs and action.

Amazon Prime Video

The new season finds The Boys on the run as they’re being hunted by the Supes, all while trying to regroup and fight against Vought.

Set to Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire”, the trailer gives fans a taste of the mayhem in store in S2.

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr return to star alongside newcomer Aya Cash, a social media-savvy new Supe.

“The Boys” season 2 premieres on Sept. 4 with three episodes and new episodes will drop weekly every Friday thereafter.