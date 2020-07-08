Pentatonix Delivers 1-Of-A-Kind Cover Of Billie Eilish’s ‘When the Party’s Over’

Pentatonix is back with an incredible cover of Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over”.

The Grammy-winning a capella group delivers a sombre cover of Eilish’s song, featured wearing black outfits extenuated by a simple black backdrop in the new video. Back in March, the vocal group also covered Eilish’s “Ilomilo”.

“Don’t you know I’m no good for you?/ I’ve learned to lose you, can’t afford to/ Tore my shirt to stop you bleedin’/ But nothin’ ever stops you leavin’,” Mitch Grassi sings in the vid released on Wednesday.

The song is featured on Pentatonix’s new extended play, At Home. The project was released on June 24 and boasts covers of The Weeknd, Dua Lipa and The Cranberries.