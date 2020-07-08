Oprah Winfrey To Bring New York Times’ ‘The 1619 Project’ To Life On Both Film And TV

Oprah Winfrey is bringing a new project to film and television.

According to Variety, the media mogul will team up with Lionsgate and bring The New York Times‘ “The 1619 Project” to a series of feature films and television shows.

The New York Times launched “The 1619 Project” in 2019 to re-examine the legacy of slavery in the United States.

RELATED: Best Friends Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King Reunite After Three Months In Quarantine

Nikole Hannah-Jones, who created “The 1619 Project” and won a 2020 Pulitzer Prize for commentary, will also be involved in Winfrey’s upcoming adaptations as the creative leader and producer.

“We took very seriously our duty to find TV and film partners that would respect and honour the work and mission of ‘The 1619 Project’, that understood our vision and deep moral obligation to doing justice to these stories,” Hannah-Jones said in a statement to Variety. “Through every step of the process, Lionsgate and its leadership have shown themselves to be that partner, and it is a dream to be able to produce this work with Ms. Oprah Winfrey, a trailblazer and beacon to so many Black journalists. I am excited for this opportunity to extend the breadth and reach of ‘The 1619 Project’ and to introduce these stories of Black resistance and resilience to even more American households.”

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey To Host Special Honouring Black Fathers

“From the first moment I read ‘The 1619 Project’ and immersed myself in Nikole Hannah-Jones’s transformative work, I was moved, deepened and strengthened by her empowering historical analysis,” added Winfrey.

Winfrey teased the upcoming project on Twitter on Wednesday:

When the #1619Project came out almost a year ago, I stood in tearful applause for the profound offering that it was giving our culture and nation. Today, I am honored to be a part of @nhannahjones’ vision to bring her transformative work to a global audience. Stay tuned, y’all! https://t.co/zcmVlLeSKV — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) July 8, 2020

According to the outlet, the new project does not currently have a timeline for completion.