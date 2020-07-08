The Chicks On Dropping ‘Dixie’ From Their ‘Stupid’ Name: ‘We Wanted To Change It Years Ago’

The Chicks are opening up about changing their band name.

The superstar trio recently dropped “Dixie” from their name, announcing on their website, “We want to meet this moment,” signed by members Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer.

In a new interview with The New York Times, The Chicks reveal they thought their name was “stupid” and wanted to change it a long time ago.

“We were literally teenagers when we picked that stupid name,” explains Maguire when they decided on Dixie Chicks back in 1989.

“We wanted to change it years and years and years ago,” added Maines. “I just wanted to separate myself from people that wave that Dixie flag.”

The band’s third member, Emily Strayer, reveals it wasn’t until recently when she discovered a Confederate flag on Instagram labelled as “The Dixie Swastika” that she realized: “I don’t want to have anything to do with that.”

On the same day as their name change, The Chicks dropped a brand new song “March March”, featuring montage footage of protests through the years, listing the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many more.

The Chicks’ highly-anticipated new album Gaslighter will arrive July 17, after previously postponing the release due to the ongoing coronavirus.