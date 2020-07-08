‘Catfish: The TV Show’ Season 8 Trailer Teases Insane Story At Justin Bieber Concert

“Catfish: The TV Show” has been social distancing since before it was recommended to do so. Catfish relationships often start online and so it is primed to press on amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MTV has dropped the official Season 8 trailer for its reality-based documentary series.

Co-hosts and producers Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are back, pivoting around the obstacles presented by the “new normal” of a pandemic-afflicted world. The trailer can’t help but grab your attention with “wild stories,” like the boy who “lost his virginity at a Justin Bieber concert.”

“Catfish: The TV Show” Season 8 premieres August 5 on MTV.