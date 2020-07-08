Raven-Symoné Opens Up About Being Body Shamed, Says Her 2013 Hiatus Helped Her With Her Sexuality: ‘I Had Time To Think For Myself’

Raven-Symoné Pearman is opening up about her sexuality, childhood fame and her struggle with body image in a new interview with People.

The 34-year-old, who recently married Miranda Pearman-Maday, 32, has been busy promoting her new album, The Reintroduction.

“I’m scared,” she says. “I’m not used to putting my personal life out there.”

She admits she’s spent years feeling the pressure of what other people want from her: “My whole life is kind of based on what the industry wants. Other people controlled my hair, my eyebrows, my clothing, my words, everything.”

The actress adds of being body-shamed throughout the early 2000s: “There was definitely a seesaw within my mind. I prevailed over it because at the end of the day, it’s like, ‘Come on, people, everybody’s a different size.'”

The “That’s So Raven” star admits she’s finally “taking control” of her life.

“I push myself aside so much to make sure that my career is on point that I don’t always take care of my mental health,” she shares. “I’m still growing into who I am and still figuring it out.”

Pearman goes on to talk about her hiatus from the industry in 2013.

“What it did was help me with my sexuality,” she says. “I actually had time to think for myself and no one to tell me differently. It helped me realize that I’m kind of addicted to the industry because of the fact I had been in it for so long. I had to transform that addiction into something that is positive for me because I was getting very toxic to myself and others.”