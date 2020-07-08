Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts As ‘Halloween Kills’ Release Pushed Back To 2021

Fans aren’t the only ones who are disappointed “Halloween Kills” has been pushed back a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Star Jamie Lee Curtis is “just as disappointed as you are” at the change in release date.

Acknowledging the notice to fans posted by John Carpenter and director David Gordon Green on Twitter on Wednesday, Curtis promises the move to October 15, 2021 will be “worth the wait.”

I am as disappointed as you are. Mostly because the movie the David has created from the characters that John and Debra created Is a masterpiece. Prescient and powerful. I promise you it will be worth the wait. https://t.co/hgpoGI2isX — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) July 8, 2020

Original film director Carpenter, who created the “Halloween” universe with the late writer/producer Debra Hill, explains an October 2020 release would take place in a “compromised theatrical experience.” The announcement also coincides with the release of a new teaser trailer for “Halloween Kills.”

But it’s not all bad news.

While the release date move comes as a disappointment, Carpenter and Green’s note also contains some positive news: preparation for “Halloween Ends”, the third entry in the rebooted trilogy, has begun.