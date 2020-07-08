Naomi Campbell Travels Naked Through NYC Subway

Naomi Campbell is keeping it light and breezy in a New York City subway station.

Campbell, 50, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a trio of unpublished images from her Valentino Pre-Fall 2019 accessories campaign. The officially released photos were of her wearing red carpet-worthy gowns in the subway, but these new pictures are basically the upset.

The supermodel sits completely nude in a subway station chair, waits for an oncoming train and passes time in a subway cart. Campbell tastefully covers up with various Valentino handbags.

“Unpublished pictures,” she captioned the series of photos, making sure to tag Valentino’s official Instagram account.