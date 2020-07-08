‘Property Brothers’ Drew And Jonathan Scott Talk Producing The Show Amid The Pandemic

Drew and Jonathan Scott are back to business following the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Property Brothers” and their HGTV Canada empire were considered an essential service during the majority of the shutdown, but as Hollywood begins its reopening the Scott brothers are making some changes to their lineup.

“The catalyst for us was that construction was never shut down,” Jonathan told Variety. “It was considered essential for obvious reasons, because we can’t have people displaced from their homes. But really, it was a challenge for us. Do we pause the shows and leave these houses as they are, or do we try and get these families back into their homes?”

So, after wrapping season seven of “Brother vs. Brother”, Drew and Jonathan will cast six families (instead of the show’s usual 20, which is due to COVID-19 delays) in the Los Angeles area for “Property Brothers: Forever Home.”

“We’re used to a heavy pace,” Drew said. “In a year we do over 45 houses, and at one given time we have about 20 houses on the go. We’re not going to go back to that busier pace.”

Adding, “The important thing for us is that it’s realistic work in this time of additional precautions. We’re trying to find projects that we can take on that aren’t so over the top or so massive that it’s not realistic. Some of the renovation projects are going to focus on smaller areas in the home, but to be really impactful in those areas and to make sure our timelines can be fast.”

As precautions, all group scenes will be shot outside with everyone safely socially distances. The brothers will also maintain separation from the show’s families.