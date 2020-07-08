Mariah Carey Finishes Writing Memoir: I ‘Gave The Scared Little Girl Inside Of Me A Big Voice’

Mariah Carey is finished writing her new memoir.

Carey shared a letter on Instagram celebrating the completion of her upcoming book. The five-time Grammy-winner described the experience as therapeutic and empowering.

RELATED: Nick Cannon Reflects On His Marriage To Mariah Carey

“It took me a lifetime to have the courage and clarity to write my memoir. I want to tell the story of the moments,” Carey began. “The ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams that contributed to the person I am today.”

“Though there have been countless stories about me throughout my career and very public personal life, it’s been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or 10-minute television interview,” she added. “Even then, my words were filtered through someone else’s lens, largely satisfying someone else’s assignment to define me.”

Carey dug deep into her personal life, drawing inspiration from a lifetime of difficult experiences.

“The book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs,” she explained. “Unfiltered, I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice. I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed and triumphant woman I became tell her side.”

RELATED: Mariah Carey, Ciara And More Troll Donald Trump

“Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing,” Carey concluded. “My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

Carey’s memoir will be one of three nonfiction works by women being released by Andy Cohen’s new self-titled imprint.