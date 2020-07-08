‘The Wolfman’ Reboot With Ryan Gosling Adds ‘The Invisible Man’ Director Leigh Whannell

Following his success with “The Invisible Man”, director Leigh Whannell will tackle another of the Universal Monsters with Ryan Gosling’s “The Wolfman”.

Whannell, who also wrote both “Saw” and “Insidious”, is reportedly in negotiations to helm the horror with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse producing. Whannell is said to be writing the treatment for script based on an original idea and inspired by the 1941 classic. Lauren Shuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo are on board to pen the screenplay.

RELATED: Elisabeth Moss Reveals She Fought With A ‘Giant Green Condom’ While Filming ‘The Invisible Man’

Shuker Blum, who is married to Jason Blum, reportedly asked Whannell to consider directing the project after he initially passed. Whannell has a first-look deal with Blumhouse across film and TV and “The Wolfman” will be the latest of several collaborations with the production house.

Universal originally tried to get their Dark Universe off the ground with 2017’s flop “The Mummy” with Tom Cruise, but the film’s failure sent them back to the drawing board and instead has allowed filmmakers to craft their own standalone projects like “The Invisible Man” rather than fit into a cinematic universe mold.