Lee Daniels To Executive Produce ‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot With Black Family

“The Wonder Years” is getting an update ideally in time for the 2021-2022 television season.

RELATED: ‘Baywatch’ Actor David Chokachi Says There Have Been Talks About TV Reboot

ABC has given the green light to a new adaptation of the coming-of-age comedy, which originally starred Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold from 1988 to 1993. In 1988, Savage was the youngest actor, at 13, to receive an Emmy nomination for a Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

“Big Bang Theory” writer Saladin Patterson is on board, as well as executive producer Lee Daniels. Original series co-creator Neal Marlens is attached as a consultant, while Savage will executive produce and direct.

The new version of “The Wonder Years” will feature a Black family and a substantial pilot-production commitment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The reboot will focus on a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Ala. in the 1960s.

RELATED: ‘The Wolfman’ Reboot With Ryan Gosling Adds ‘The Invisible Man’ Director

“The Wonder Years” wrapped up its original six-season run on ABC in May of 1993.