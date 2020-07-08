‘Weakest Link’ Reboot In The Works, Jane Lynch Set To Host

Jane Lynch will be bringing the game show “Weakest Link” back to the small screen.

According to Deadline, NBC has ordered 13 new episodes of the rebooted series and will “will deliver the fast-paced and quick-witted pillars of the original British format created by the BBC with a few modern twists. The hybrid game show sees contestants answer general knowledge questions to bank prize money across multiple rounds. At the end of each round, the contestants vote out who they perceive to be the ‘Weakest Link’ remaining.”

Production is set to begin later this year and will have Lynch host.

“I’ve been a longtime fan of this game-changing quiz show since it first debuted,” said Lynch in a statement about her new gig. “Each time the phrase ‘You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.’ passes my lips, it will be with great reverence and delight.”

Lynch previously hosted NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night’.

“Weakest Link” originally ran between 2000 and 2017 with Anne Robinson serving as host.