Sharon Osbourne Says It Is ‘Embarrassing’ That Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand Received Millions From Federal Pandemic Loan

Sharon Osbourne cannot believe that Kanye West’s Yeezy brand accepted money from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Osbourne went off on West for receiving between $2 million and $5 million in federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite his recent status as a billionaire.

“Isn’t he a billionaire?” Osbourne asked on Global’s “The Talk” from home. “Well, he should have used the $1.3 and put it in his company. I know obviously, you know the airlines had to be bailed out, but for me, it’s kind of like small companies, I thought it was like mama and papa type companies that really don’t have that much profit in the bank so you know they need help to keep people’s jobs and everybody going.”

“I just think that when you have that sort of cash, it’s embarrassing to ask when you have it yourself,” she added. “You have it, you have more than enough to keep 100 people going, so why ask the government, take from the government? I just don’t get that. When you are so wealthy, your family, everybody in your family is so wealthy, why are you doing this?”

Sheryl Underwood was not thrilled either with the money Yeezy received.

“I wish he would have explained it better,” Underwood expressed. “Because if you really need it because you are keeping 200 people’s jobs at the Yeezy factory, maybe, and I’m saying maybe, ’cause I don’t even agree with this. He got enough money to give me some.”

Earlier today, West announced Michelle Tidball as his Vice President running mate. This comes after he stated plans to run for U.S. President in 2020.

“The Talk” airs on Global weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT.