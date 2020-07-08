Brie And Nikki Bella Share Update On Their Mom’s Brain Surgery

Nikki Bella and twin sister Brie appeared on their The Bellas Podcast to give fans an update on their mother, Kathy Colace, who recently underwent brain surgery when a mass was discovered on her brain stem.

“Four months ago, our mother was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy or, at least, they thought it was Bell’s palsy,” Brie explained in the episode. “Majority of her face was paralyzed… It was her left side. You saw it a lot in her eye and her mouth and her forehead.”

While their mom also began to display “other little signs,” doctors assured the sisters that it was Bell’s palsy that was afflicting her, and would eventually go away.

“And then, a couple weeks ago, my mom woke up, her face was more paralyzed,” Brie continued. “Her whole face went numb, she was extremely dizzy, she couldn’t taste.”

As she explained, an MRI then revealed “a mass on our mother’s brain stem as big as a blueberry.”

Doctors ascertained the mass was growing rapidly and was “starting to hit nerves,” which required immediate surgery.

“You know what’s crazy? The spot it was in is a fatal spot,” Brie added. “So, my mom’s actually so lucky that she saw the symptoms on her face because, if she didn’t have any symptoms and walking around with this, down the road it could’ve been fatal.”

Thankfully, Brie revealed that the surgery was “very successful,” adding, “She is now on the road to recovery, which will be about six months to a year.”

Fans of the sisters’ reality show, “Total Bellas”, will be able to watch all the drama play out, even though the Bellas were hesitant to film their mother during such a vulnerable time. The decision to keep filming, however, was their mom’s.

“My mom really wanted the cameras to roll because, obviously, we all were like, ‘No!’ But my mom’s like, ‘Think of how many people out there think they have Bell’s palsy, or they have certain symptoms and the doctors don’t give them MRIs on their brain? And then, they find out they have these growths or tumours or cancer and it’s so late in the game,'” added Nikki.