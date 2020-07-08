This Sketch Of Johnny Depp From Court Has Twitter Creeped Out

By Aynslee Darmon.

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Twitterverse can’t believe this is an official courtroom sketch of Johnny Depp.

The actor appeared in London’s High Court this week as a part of his lawsuit against The Sun newspaper for calling him a “wife-beater” amid his divorce from ex-wife Amber Heard.

But according to Twitter, the sketch, which shows Depp sitting in the witness box and wearing glasses, will have Depp “livid” at the unflattering depiction.

Most critics couldn’t believe the Hollywood heartthrob looked so different in the sketch, and definitely not what he looked like as he entered the courtroom.

RELATED: Johnny Depp Denies Hitting Ex-Wife Amber Heard As Libel Case Continues

According to the sketch, it was drawn by Julia Quenzler.

Check out some of the reaction:

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP