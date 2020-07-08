This Sketch Of Johnny Depp From Court Has Twitter Creeped Out

The Twitterverse can’t believe this is an official courtroom sketch of Johnny Depp.

The actor appeared in London’s High Court this week as a part of his lawsuit against The Sun newspaper for calling him a “wife-beater” amid his divorce from ex-wife Amber Heard.

But according to Twitter, the sketch, which shows Depp sitting in the witness box and wearing glasses, will have Depp “livid” at the unflattering depiction.

Most critics couldn’t believe the Hollywood heartthrob looked so different in the sketch, and definitely not what he looked like as he entered the courtroom.

According to the sketch, it was drawn by Julia Quenzler.

Check out some of the reaction:

Court sketch of Johnny Depp today looks like Dwight Schrute dressed up as Johnny Depp for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/OZzd0exLJQ — Lard of Dorkness (@LardFDorkness2) July 7, 2020

I know court artists have to leave the room and draw these things from memory, so they often don’t render a great likeness. But when it’s Johnny Depp, they can practise all they like before arriving. There’s really no excuse for this. pic.twitter.com/lU72pZa0YI — Dave Lee (@davelee1968) July 7, 2020

@rickygervais did you know that David Earl is standing in for Johnny Depp in his court case? https://t.co/hWko9cPooB pic.twitter.com/tStzopXKXi — Charlotte Szucs (@CharlotteSzucs1) July 8, 2020

Loving the court artist’s completely un-movie-star-like sketch of Johnny Depp 😂🤓 pic.twitter.com/CVzUTUrXVb — Clodagh O'Leary (@cloleaf) July 8, 2020