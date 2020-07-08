Bradley Whitford-Starring ‘Songbird’ Starts Production, First Film To Shoot In L.A. Since Pandemic Lockdown

The feature film “Songbird” began production in Los Angeles today, marking the first motion picture to begin filming there since the City of Angels went into lockdown in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michael Bay-produced film, described as a “pandemic thriller,” stars Bradley Whitford, Jenna Ortega, Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Songbird” is “set two years in the future, when a virus vaccine remains elusive,” and is one of the first upcoming projects to use the ongoing pandemic as part of its storyline.

“Finding a safe and practical way back into production has not been easy, however, our partnership with the guilds and unions has been a true testament to our great Hollywood community,” producer Adam Goodman said in a statement to ET Canada. “Throughout the process they were awesome partners at finding a way to get their members working again, but always making safety and welfare the first priority. As artists, we need to keep telling stories, and times like these must be documented.”

As producer Bay told THR, filming under the current circumstances is anything but business as usual.