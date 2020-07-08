Brittany Snow Reflects On Marrying Tyler Stanaland Days Before Stay At Home Order

Brittany Snow is reflecting on just now much has changed since her March 14 wedding to Tyler Stanaland. The couple tied the knot in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Malibu, California, just before many states issued Stay at Home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. California’s Stay at Home order went into place on March 19.

“In early March, before we knew how much we’d miss hugs and live in our sweatpants, I got to marry my favourite person,” Snow wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, alongside photos from her wedding. “The whole world shut down a few days later & we were stunned at the timing. We knew we felt incredibly lucky to have found each other but we had no idea how lucky it would be to get married right before a monumental time in our history.”

“Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong that day… but it was absolutely and impossibly perfect. I knew on that day, more than ever before, there was no one else I’d rather hold my hand while in the middle of a (life) hurricane,” she continued. “I love you @tylerstanaland. You’re my dream come true.”

Snow added, “✨ Thank you @jonathansimkhai for creating my gorgeous dress & making me feel like my most authentic self. Thank you @theknot for helping us plan our magical day from our registry to our vendors. We love you guys. I know the world is a crazy place right now but I hope we can continue to celebrate love whenever and wherever we can. ✨✨✨.”

Snow and Stanaland, a real estate agent, started dating in 2018. She announced their engagement on Instagram in January 2019.

The actress opened up about wedding planning while speaking with ET at the “Someone Great” premiere in April 2019.

“We just now started wedding planning! I had the flu for a while, and then I was shooting a movie and a TV show. So I just got back, and after this premiere, we made a pact that we are doing wedding things. It’s just fun to know that I’m getting married in general,” she gushed.

“My dog, my friends, a great margarita food truck [are my three must-haves],” Snow added. “There’s not many of them, but I know they’re out there and there’s like a food truck that we can have that has margaritas and tacos, and that’s what I want. That’s my dream.”

