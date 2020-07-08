Mandy Moore Is ‘So Grateful’ To Be Quarantined With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore has been quarantining — and she’s loving it!

In an interview with People, the 36-year-old “This Is Us” star revealed that being in lockdown with her husband of two years, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, 34, has given the couple a rare opportunity to spend quality time together without the hectic schedules they’d become accustomed to.

“I’m just so grateful that I’ve been quarantined with someone that I like so much and I’ve learned so much about,” she says. “I’m having this unfettered time to spend with my husband at home that I’ll never get again.”

RELATED: Mandy Moore Reveals Details About Her ‘Intimate’ Wedding To Taylor Goldsmith

Moore admitted that she’s noticed a tendency within herself, “a real avoidance for being present sometimes,” but it’s something that she’s decided to lean into.

“But now I really relish it,” she explained. “I love waking up and having my routine, but being open to whatever the day is going to bring. Doesn’t mean that we all don’t have days where we’re frustrated or feel a little bit more anxious, but I’ve tried to give myself the grace that I’d give other people way more easily.”

While disappointed that the concert tour she had planned to promote her recent album has been postponed due to COVID-19, the silver lining is that she and her husband have had the opportunity to perform together for fans on social media.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Marries Taylor Goldsmith In Private Backyard Ceremony

“The fact that we do get to do it together is such a treat,” she said. “There’s no substitute for performing live, and that rush of adrenaline — the audience feeding you energy and you them — it’s indescribable. But in the meantime, I get to share these moments with Taylor.”